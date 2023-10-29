PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are investigating two deaths in Salem which authorities say was in connection with a dispute.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Salem Police officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at an apartment in the 4000 block of South Liberty Road. Officers say witnesses reported hearing an argument, then the gunfire, then saw a person taking off in a vehicle. One man was found dead by gunshot wound, authorities say.

An officer pursued the suspect, whose vehicle then crashed through the property of two businesses. The driver was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say.

Commercial Street was closed between Hilfiker Lane & Boone Road for around four hours while the Salem police Traffic Team investigated the collision.

Salem police reports that each scene is under investigation and no other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.