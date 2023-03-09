PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says two firefighters were injured during an explosion Thursday night while attending a fire at an AmeriTies West plant.

Authorities say the firefighters were dispatched to handle a fire at 100 Tie Plant Road when a copper naphthenate diesel tank exploded nearly 30 minutes later. The tank had been taken out of service to be cleaned earlier that day.

The injured firefighters are in good condition, and the fire is contained while units remain on scene, officials say.

