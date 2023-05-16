Two injured loggers were rescued after becoming stranded in Lane County on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 (Courtesy: LCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two injured loggers were rescued last week after they were struck by a boulder, stranding them in a wooded canyon outside of Walton, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The loggers were nearly 1000 feet from Richardson Upriver Road when a moving boulder struck them both. The Sheriff’s Office said one of the loggers suffered serious injuries to his pelvis, leg and head, while the other logger suffered less serious injuries to his lower leg.

Two injured loggers were rescued after becoming stranded in Lane County on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 (Courtesy: LCSO). Two injured loggers were rescued after becoming stranded in Lane County on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 (Courtesy: LCSO).

Both LCSO’s Search & Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area. Search & Rescue personnel deployed a complex steep-angle rope rescue to reach the logger more seriously hurt before he was pulled into a rescue basket and hoisted up by a USCG helicopter. With the help of the rescue team, the other logger was able to walk out of the canyon.

Officials believe both men will survive their injuries.