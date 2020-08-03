2 Oregon Marines presumed dead in California coast accident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marine Corps has identified the victims of last week’s assault vehicle training accident that left eight troops presumed dead — including two men from Oregon.

According to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Force, 16 personnel were on board the AAV when the crew reported taking on water. One marine was killed and seven marines and one Navy sailor are presumed dead.

Two of the victims were from Oregon. The troops were Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky from Bend and Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood from Portland.

The accident happened during shore-to-ship training Thursday evening off the coast of southern California.