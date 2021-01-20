2 Oregonians see prison sentences commuted by Trump

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave as they board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. – President Trump and the First Lady travel to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two Oregonians were among those whose sentences were commuted by former President Donald Trump during his last few hours in office on Tuesday night.

One of them, Jon Harder, was the former CO of Sunwest Management, Inc., a company that oversaw residential senior care facilities.

Harder was convicted of fraud for misusing $130 million in investment funds during the 2008 real estate crash. The Salem man was five years into a 15-year prison sentence.

The other was Medford resident Brian Simmons, who was also five years into a 15-year sentence. He was convicted for non-violent conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana.