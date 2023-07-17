PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two more Oregonians have won small Powerball prizes in Saturday’s drawing as the Powerball and Mega Millions continue to climb towards record highs.

One $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Portland while another was purchased in Bandon, according to the Oregon Lottery. It is not clear where the tickets were purchased.

Saturday’s winnings come after winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Cottage Grove and Lincoln City, worth $150,000 and $50,000 respectively, in last Wednesday’s drawing.

Monday’s Powerball drawing now stands at $900 million, marking the third largest in history. The Mega Millions is projected to soar to $640 million for Tuesday’s drawing, making it the seventh largest in the game’s history, officials said.

The Oregon Lottery says this is the third time that both Powerball and Mega Million have advertised jackpots above $500 million simultaneously, previously occurring in 2021 and 2018.

Since Saturday, officials said, the Oregon Lottery has sold more than $19 million in Powerball tickets and $8.2 in Mega Millions since the jackpot was last hit on April 18.