PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots still climbing, two Oregonians claimed winning tickets for smaller prizes in Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the Oregon Lottery.

One Powerball ticket, purchased in Cottage Grove, gave one lucky Oregonian $150,000 and another purchased in Lincoln City drew $50,000 in winnings, officials said. It is not clear where the tickets were bought.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $875 million with Mega Millions reaching $560 million.

According to Oregon Lottery, Wednesday’s drawing is the third time ever that both Powerball and Mega Millions have advertised jackpots above $500 million simultaneously. Previously, officials said this happened in 2021 when the Powerball jackpot climbed to $731.1 million while Mega Millions soared to $1.05 billion.

In 2018, the Powerball jackpot reached $687.8 million and Mega Millions reached $1.537 billion.