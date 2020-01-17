Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now
1  of  3
Closings
Silver Falls Sch. Dist. So. Wasco Co. SD Wahkiakum Sch. Dist.

2 rescued from snowstorm at Cultus Lake

Oregon

Brad Barron walked several miles to get a cellphone signal and call for help

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A snowy Oregon forest, Jan. 15, 2020. (ODOT)

GLIDE, Ore. (AP) – Two people were rescued after becoming stranded by a snowstorm near Cultus Lake in the Umpqua National Forest.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Brad Barron and his wife were visiting the lake outside the town of Glide on Monday and stayed overnight when they had car trouble.

Heavy snowfall prevented them from leaving and Brad Barron walked several miles to get a cellphone signal and call for help.

Search and rescue crews with Douglas County reached the pair after nine hours spent navigating the snow in a snowcat.

Downed trees and deep snow blocked the road. Barron and his wife were found cold, but unharmed.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget