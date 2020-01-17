2 rescued from snowstorm at Cultus Lake

Brad Barron walked several miles to get a cellphone signal and call for help

GLIDE, Ore. (AP) – Two people were rescued after becoming stranded by a snowstorm near Cultus Lake in the Umpqua National Forest.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Brad Barron and his wife were visiting the lake outside the town of Glide on Monday and stayed overnight when they had car trouble.

Heavy snowfall prevented them from leaving and Brad Barron walked several miles to get a cellphone signal and call for help.

Search and rescue crews with Douglas County reached the pair after nine hours spent navigating the snow in a snowcat.

Downed trees and deep snow blocked the road. Barron and his wife were found cold, but unharmed.