2 semi-trucks stuck on Cornelius Pass Rd amid icy conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two semi-trucks got stuck on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road near Northwest Skyline Boulevard Thursday morning, officials said.

Cornelius Pass was closed in both directions while crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation cleared the area. Southbound lanes reopened around 10:15 a.m, while northbound lanes reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said roadways are icy in the area and advised drivers to be cautious of road conditions.

No one was reported injured.

