2 semi-trucks stuck on Cornelius Pass Rd amid icy conditions

ODOT closes NW Cornelius Road at NW Skyline after two semi-trucks get stuck on December 30, 2021 (Courtesy: MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two semi-trucks got stuck on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road near Northwest Skyline Boulevard Thursday morning, officials said.

Cornelius Pass was closed in both directions while crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation cleared the area. Southbound lanes reopened around 10:15 a.m, while northbound lanes reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said roadways are icy in the area and advised drivers to be cautious of road conditions.

❄️Icy conditions❄️

NW Cornelius Pass Road is closed at NW Skyline Blvd. Use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/IY8XoNfYbd — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) December 30, 2021

No one was reported injured.