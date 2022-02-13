2 skiers die in separate crashes on Mount Bachelor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two skiers suffered fatal crashes in separate incidents on consecutive days at Mount Bachelor, officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

Both incidents happened around 12:30 p.m., one on Friday, the other on Saturday, and both skiers died before being airlifted from the mountain’s landing zone, a spokesperson for Mount Bachelor said.

The skiers, who were 66 and 60, were each wearing helmets at the time of their crash. Their names have not been released.

Then on Sunday morning, a medical emergency brought the medical helicopter to the West Village landing zone, officials said. A 64-year-old man was airlifted to St. Charles Medical Center shortly before 10 a.m. His condition was not released.

In a statement, Mount Bachelor President/General Manager John McLeod said they are all “heartbroken and in shock” over the two deaths. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of those who passed.”

He thanked the guests who worked with their patrol team and emergency responders in each situation.

“We all cherish the freedom and joy we receive from time spent in the mountains, but times like this are a reminder that risk is ever present in our sport, even on the most spectacular of days.”