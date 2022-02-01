2022 Winterfest Rail Jam: ‘Largest off-mountain terrain park’ in North America

The fairgrounds expect 65 dump trucks of snow to be delivered ahead of the event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest has released designs of this year’s record-breaking 10 Barrel Brewing “Desert Storm” Rail Jam, which is slated to become the “largest off-mountain terrain park ever built in North America” and starts later this month in Redmond.

According to the announcement, to accommodate the scope of the project, event officials estimate it will take 17 days and roughly 65 dump trucks of snow from the Hoodoo Ski Resort to build the terrain park.

“We’ve never seen anything created on flat ground that comes close to the scope of this year’s terrain park,” stated Rail Jam builder Pete Alport. “Most skiers and riders will never have experienced this level of intensity at an off-mountain terrain park before. You’re going to see some wild action.”

The park will host three towers, which range in height from 18 to 20 feet tall. Event officials say the extra height will give participants optimum momentum as they take on the new rails, ollie bar, or pump track.

Rail Jam ‘Desert Storm’ Render From Launch Platform (Courtesy Lay It Out Events)

As a part of Oregon WinterFest, the Rail Jam will be open Feb. 18-20, at the Deschutes County Expo Center.

Due to the extreme structure of the park, all interested participants will be required to register online and display their skill level with a video and resume submission, in order to join in the series of contests held throughout the weekend. An entrance fee of $20 is required.

According to a Lay it Out Events release, the top-performing riders will be granted cash prizes. The winner will be awarded a $500 first-place prize, second place will gain a $250 reward, and $100 will go out to the third-place finisher.

“The terrain park is just one of the exceptional offerings that make Oregon WinterFest the most spectacular winter celebration in the Pacific Northwest,” the release stated. “Other highlights include iconic musical acts Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Quiet Riot on the main stage inside the Deschutes Expo Center arena, and regional, rootsy and bluegrass favorites such as Blackstrap Bluegrass on the outdoor Sparks Stages.”

In addition to live music, the festival will also host the Wintry Wizard mascot, as well as ice carving and fire pit sculptures.

This year’s WinterFest will also include the Lonza Science Festival hosted by OMSI, the Fine Arts & Crafts Pavilion, and the Wonderland Marketplace, which will host more than 100 art and food vendors.

Tickets are available online.