PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On your mark, get set, GO! 1000 teams are beginning the 196-mile journey from Mount Hood all the way to the Oregon Coast.

The annual Hood to Coast Relay hit the ground running Friday morning and will continue until Saturday as over 12,000 runners snake their way through mountains and cities, exchanging runners every 5 miles.

Map of the 2023 Hood to Coast Relay (Hood to Coast)

This year, the KOIN 6 and Portland CW team is running the race for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a goal of raising $30,000. More information can be found here.

The Hood to Coast also features the 128-mile Portland to Coast Walking Relay and the Portland to Coast Challenge which both begin along the waterfront.