Sorry, Fido, this was not your year to make the list

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday marks National Puppy Day, a day to share how much we love our four-legged best friends — young or old.

Studies have shown Portland is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the United States, so the Rose City — or should we say the Ruff City — tends to go all out with sharing puppy pics, visiting dog parks, and purchasing pup cups on days like National Puppy Day.

While Portland’s love for dogs might feel unique compared to other cities, the city’s top five dog names aren’t as unique as one might expect.

Camp Bow Wow, North America’s largest pet care franchise, recently released its annual list of top dog names and three of Oregon’s top five are also names on the top-10 list for the country.

Oregon’s top dog name, Luna, is the number-one name in the country for the second year in a row, according to Camp Bow Wow.

In Oregon, Luna was followed by Daisy, Loki, Lucy and Oliver.

Nationwide, Camp Bow Wow says the top 10 dog names list looks like this:

Luna Bella Charlie Daisy Lucy Cooper Max Bailey Milo Sadie

Luna was a favorite across the majority of the East Coast, West Coast and central states, Camp Bow Wow said.

Camp Bow Wow’s Animal Health and Behavioral Expert, Erin Askeland, said it’s important to carefully choose a dog’s name, since it will be used for training and will have a significant effect on the dog’s life.

“Short names are helpful for getting your dog’s attention,” she said. “A good rule of thumb is to stick to two syllables and avoid names that could sound like commands. For example, Clay is a cute name, but it may sound like ‘stay’ to a dog.”

When teaching a dog its name, Askeland recommends giving positive reinforcement with treats and lots of love when using the name and the dog should catch on quickly.