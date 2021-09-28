3-alarm blaze destroys transitional housing in McMinnville

A 3-alarm fire destroyed the Oxford House Linfield in McMinnville. No injuries were reported, September 28, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 3-alarm fire erupted at a transitional housing facility in McMinnville, with heavy flames that threatened a second structure.

The fire began late Tuesday afternoon at the Oxford House Linfield in the 800 block of SE Villard Street in McMinnville. Fire crews from McMinnville, Dayton, Amity and Sheridan rushed to the scene.

Those crews were able to contain the fire to only one house.

Seven women lived at the house along with some children, but only one person was at the home when the fire started. That woman made it out safely.

The cause of the blaze is not known but fire officials said the building is a total loss.

The Red Cross is at the scene helping the women and children who were displaced.

