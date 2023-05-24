PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in McMinnville Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to McMinnville Fire, the fire was reported at just after 5:20 a.m. at Northeast Evans Street and Northeast 3rd Avenue.

Over 20 units are on-scene or dispatched to the blaze, including units from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue sent as mutual aid.

Authorities said that the fire was isolated to one unit in the building, but the damage is currently unknown.

This is a Developing Story. KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene and this article will be updated.