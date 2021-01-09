3 arrested at Trump rally, counter protest in Eugene

More arrests may happen with subsequent investigation, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were arrested after a rally in Eugene, Oregon turned violent, the Eugene Police Department said.

The CBS station in Eugene reported that it was a pro-Trump rally.

Police said counter protesters were also in the area–outside the Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse. At one point there was a fight involving sticks and 70 people rushed towards it and officers, police said.

Police declared an unlawful assembly at 12:41 p.m. and said they didn’t use tear gas or other crowd munitions. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

Arrest information is below:

Trenton Jon Bruegger, age 29, was taken into custody at 12:45 p.m. for Disorderly Conduct

John Saunders, age 33, was taken into custody at 12:45 p.m. for Disorderly Conduct

Richard Dwayne Elce, was taken into custody at 2:24 p.m. for Disorderly Conduct and warrants out of Springfield Police Department

Police said there my be more arrests subsequent to investigation.