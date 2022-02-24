Prosecutors say the victim was left with near fatal injuries.

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people have been convicted in connection to a shooting of a man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Safeway in Salem.

According to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Mill City resident Colton Thomas James Burr pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree and received a sentence of 7.5 years in prison.

In addition, 24-year-old Katie Taylor Slay, also of Mill City, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree and solicitation to commit murder in the second degree and was also sentenced to serve 90 months in prison by Polk County Circuit Judge Rafael A.

Twenty-two-year-old Lebanon resident Austin Mitchell McClure of Lebanon was the third person convicted after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a weapon. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The three were convicted for their roles in the Feb. 27, 2021 shooting of the man shot in the West Salem Safeway on Edgewater Street NW. Prosecutors say the victim was left with near-fatal injuries.

The case was prosecuted by Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton and Deputy District Attorney Erin Brady. It was investigated by detectives from the Salem Police Department.