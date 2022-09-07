A view of Portland and Mount Hood, with the KOIN Tower in the center, January 24, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three Portland hotels are in foreclosure proceedings and could go up for auction, according to documents.

The hotels, which are all downtown, are the Hilton’s flagship, which is near 6th and Broadway, along with The Duniway on SW Taylor and The Dossier on SW Alder.

The foreclosure news was first reported by Willamette Week.

The Hilton and Duniway hotels were owned by the same company, THI VI Portland LLC, while The Dossier was owned by Portland Hotel LLC, according to the documents.

The documents indicate the Hilton and Duniway’s public auction will be on Sept. 13, while the public auction for The Dossier will be on Nov. 29.

It comes as more hotels raise the alarm over a two-fold issue in downtown Portland in a Travel Portland report, which cited a lack of office workers and corporate clients needing rooms and conference spaces along with the rise in vandalism, crime and homeless camps downtown throughout the pandemic.