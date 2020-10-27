3 hawks with gunshot wounds sent to rehab center

Oregon

Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton took in the birds

Posted: / Updated:

Can you spot the red-tailed hawk in this photo? Taken in Portland, Oregon, Jan. 4, 2020. (KOIN)

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A wildlife rehabilitation center near Pendleton says it has received three hawks with gunshot wounds, including a dead Cooper’s hawk from the Baker City, Oregon, area.

The East Oregonian reports the hawks were sent to Blue Mountain Wildlife last week. State and federal laws protect raptors and other native birds that are not game fowl.

Blue Mountain Wildlife’s executive director Lynn Tompkins says a necropsy of the Cooper’s hawk confirmed the hawk was likely shot with non-lead ammunition, which does not fragment like lead. She says a red-tailed hawk from Wapato, Washington, has six shotgun pellets in its body while a red-tailed hawk from Eltopia, Washington has 14 pellets or pellet fragments in its body.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss