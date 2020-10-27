3 hawks with gunshot wounds sent to rehab center

Can you spot the red-tailed hawk in this photo? Taken in Portland, Oregon, Jan. 4, 2020. (KOIN)

Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton took in the birds

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A wildlife rehabilitation center near Pendleton says it has received three hawks with gunshot wounds, including a dead Cooper’s hawk from the Baker City, Oregon, area.

The East Oregonian reports the hawks were sent to Blue Mountain Wildlife last week. State and federal laws protect raptors and other native birds that are not game fowl.

Blue Mountain Wildlife’s executive director Lynn Tompkins says a necropsy of the Cooper’s hawk confirmed the hawk was likely shot with non-lead ammunition, which does not fragment like lead. She says a red-tailed hawk from Wapato, Washington, has six shotgun pellets in its body while a red-tailed hawk from Eltopia, Washington has 14 pellets or pellet fragments in its body.