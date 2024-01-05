PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Tina Kotek announced Friday that three companies will receive money as part of Oregon’s CHIPS Act, marking a big win for semiconductor manufacturing in the state.

HP facilities in Benton County will receive $9.5 million in funding, Microchip Technology Inc. in Gresham will get $11 million and Intel’s campus in Hillsboro will see a whopping $115 million in funding.

Microchip also received $72 million in federal money to help with manufacturing and research.

“Oregon’s leadership in semiconductor research and manufacturing is a catalyst for our economy,” Gov. Kotek said. “These projects will create new jobs in a variety of fields, promote workforce development in counties throughout the state, and will support these companies in obtaining additional resources from the federal government to compound the impact they’re making in Oregon.”

The CHIPS Act was originally signed into law during last year’s legislative session.

It dedicates around $190 million in grants and loans for Oregon semiconductor businesses.