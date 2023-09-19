PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is home to some of the top eateries in America, and three of them are considered the best in the country, according to the New York Times.

Cafe Olli, Lilia Comedor and Okta all made the NYT list of the top 50 restaurants in America.

Located in the Tributary Hotel in McMinnville, Okta is described as a “progressive culinary experience,” according to head chef Matt Lightner. Along with a robust wine list, the restaurant features an ever-changing tasting menu.

“Thank you to our entire team for your vision, creativity, and hard work. We look forward to having you join us soon,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Cafe Olli in Portland doubles as a bakery and pizza joint. They also serve sandwiches, coffee, pasta and more.

“We are so grateful and so very proud,” the cafe said in a social media post.

As a restaurant that specializes in hyper-seasonality, Portland’s Lilia Comedor uses ingredients that are all within 250 miles of the eatery, blending Mexican-American dishes that have deep ties to the Pacific Northwest.

“Too many feelings, too many words, too much gratitude… Thank you Portland for showing up,” the restaurant said on Instagram.