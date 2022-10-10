PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.

According to The Daily Meal, three Oregon wineries are among the top 13 in the nation.

Coming in on top is Hiyu Wine Farm in Hood River. The website says the farm is an experience that celebrates all aspects of Oregon’s rich and bountiful natural environment.

In ninth place is Remy Wines in Dayton. Remy Wines is one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ wineries in the state.

And finally, Willamette Valley Vineyards trailed just behind in 11th place. The article praised the Willamette Valley as one of the world’s best places to produce pinot noir, and they say Willamette Valley Vineyards makes some of the best.