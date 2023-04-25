PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three weeks after a bontebok named Winter gave birth to a calf at The Oregon Zoo, the little one is getting its first taste of a sunny spring.

The mother and son live in the zoo’s Africa Savanna habitat, and zoo officials say that the pair will spend more time outside now that the weather is warming up.

Oregon Zoo officials say the calf is “living proof” of the difference humans can make if they work to support wildlife because bonteboks were once considered the most threatened mammals on the planet.

According to the Oregon Zoo, the bontebok was hunted heavily several centuries ago and by 1836, only 17 bontebok remained in the world. The zoo said some sympathetic farmers enclosed a herd safely inside their property, effectively creating the first African antelope preserve.

Since then, conservation work has continued, including the work of the Oregon Zoo.

“It’s an incredible conservation story,” Gomez said. “And hopefully, we can inspire more successes like this for the future.”

To see the calf in its happy place, watch the video above.