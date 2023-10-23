Kristen Brooks has been arrested and charged with attempted aggravated murder, police say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl’s mother is facing an attempted murder charge after the child was found face-down in a pool at an Albany home over the weekend.

Thirty-one-year-old Kristen Brooks has been arrested and charged with attempted aggravated murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment, Albany police say.

Albany police say officers and Albany Fire Department crews responded to a 911 call just before 2 p.m. on Sunday for a report that a child was found face-down in a pool and that officers who arrived on the scene first started life-saving efforts.

Paramedics with the fire department then continued these efforts after arriving at the scene and eventually took the child, who has not been identified, to a local hospital, police say.

The child was later taken to a Portland-area hospital, where she is still listed in critical condition, according to police.

Officers learned during the initial investigation “information leading them to believe the child’s condition resulted from an intentional act,” Albany police say.

Brooks is currently booked at the Linn County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.