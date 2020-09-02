3 years later: See regrowth after Eagle Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been exactly three years since the Eagle Creek Fire caused massive damage in the Columbia River Gorge.
A photographer with Green Oregon has has been documenting the regrowth of the burn area and shared timelapses of Cascade Locks and Angels Rest with us.
They had special permission to photograph in closed areas.
The Eagle Creek Fire started on Sept. 2, 2017 and burned 48,000 acres of forest land. The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to charges and was eventually ordered to pay restitution.
