3 years later: See regrowth after Eagle Creek Fire

Oregon

Photographer captures timelapses

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been exactly three years since the Eagle Creek Fire caused massive damage in the Columbia River Gorge.

A photographer with Green Oregon has has been documenting the regrowth of the burn area and shared timelapses of Cascade Locks and Angels Rest with us.

They had special permission to photograph in closed areas.

The Eagle Creek Fire started on Sept. 2, 2017 and burned 48,000 acres of forest land. The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to charges and was eventually ordered to pay restitution.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss