PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was shot and killed Friday morning and police are seeking a suspect, officials said.

According to Gresham police, officers responded to a call Friday morning about a man who was lying on a sidewalk bleeding. When they arrived at the 500 block of Southeast 197th Avenue they found the man dead.

The man, identified Sunday as Michael Lashone Hatcher, 35, died from gun violence according to the State Medical Examiner’s office.

The investigation into his death is still active, and no other information has been released at this time.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about Hatcher’s death is asked to contact the Gresham police.