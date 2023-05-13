One of the many participants in the 36th annual Doggie Dash for the Oregon Humane Society in Portland, May 13, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There were canines galore in downtown Portland Saturday morning for the 36th annual Doggie Dash, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Oregon Humane Society.

Dogs and their owners took a stroll through Portland and checked out the booths of more than 100 vendors.

Laura Klink with the Oregon Humane Society said the good weather helped bring even more people out to the event, which she described as a “huge festival celebrating our love of animals.”

“All the funds raised here today go to support the lifesaving programs at the Oregon Humane Society,” she told KOIN 6 News. “That includes pet adoption, humane law enforcement, we have a campus in Salem so the funds raised here in Portland at this event help the animals in Salem, as well. So it’s a really important event for us and we’re excited to have the great weather because last year was not great.”

The Oregon Humane Society accepts donations year-round.