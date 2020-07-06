38 Oregon National Guard soldiers return on holiday weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thirty-eight soldiers from the Oregon National Guard returned home over the weekend, making for a special Fourth of July for them and their families.
The soldiers had been stationed in Jordan since September where they helped train the country’s security and armed forces. They were also deployed with a regiment from the Washington Army National Guard—those soldiers also returned home in time for the national holiday.
Members of the Oregon National Guard were in Texas for the last two weeks under quarantine, but have since flown home to Oregon.
