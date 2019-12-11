Live Now
$3M lawsuit claims meningococcal diagnosis delayed

Oregon

The suit says she nearly died, had a lengthy hospital stay and suffers from permanent brain damage

by: The Associated Press

FILE – A hospital worker.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon State University student who visited Portland-area medical providers amid a 2017 meningococcal outbreak at her Corvallis campus has sued for $3 million claiming her diagnosis was delayed.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit filed Monday says then-21-year-old Julia Hanson visited Providence Health & Services and Pediatric Associates of the Northwest and that they failed to diagnose her properly.

The suit says she nearly died, had a lengthy hospital stay and suffers from permanent brain damage and other negative effects.

Providence Health & Services and Pediatric Associates of the Northwest declined to comment.

