PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham is receiving more than $3 million in federal funding for safety improvements on a major, high-crash corridor along 181st Avenue. According to a release from city officials, the money comes from the recently passed federal Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The city plans to make 181st Avenue more ADA accessible and better overall for people walking, biking, and driving.

“I fought for this funding to reduce severe accidents and save lives,” said Congressman Earl Blumenauer. “These are critical safety improvements at one of the busiest intersections in Gresham. This junction connects people to neighborhoods, schools, parks, jobs, and local small businesses. Improving pedestrian safety will make our community more livable for years to come.”

Residents can expect to see better sidewalks, curb ramps, expanding street lights, restriping the road to add buffered bike lanes and upgrading pedestrian push buttons at Southeast 181st Avenue and Southeast Stark Street intersection.

Leaders said this will not only improve safety but will benefit many of the businesses along this corridor. Mayor Travis Stovall said this project will improve livability and save lives.