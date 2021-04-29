4 early morning earthquakes shake off Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple earthquakes struck less than 200 miles off of the Oregon coast early Thursday.

According to the United States Geological Service, four earthquakes shook about 180 miles to the west of the Coos Bay area — all within about 40 minutes. The earthquakes ranged from 4.3 to 5.4 in magnitude and were all over six miles in depth.

(USGS)

No tsunami is expected, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

Meteorologist Mary Loos says this cluster of quakes is along a portion of the Blanco Fracture Zone, which is a very active fault line off the Oregon coast. It frequently has these clusters of quakes and is a spot that is continually watched and studied.

