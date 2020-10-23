‘No longer of interest’: Kids, mom found in Yamhill County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four children described by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office as “missing and endangered” and believed to be with their mother were found shortly after the alert went out.

“NO LONGER OF INTEREST All parties listed in this Missing/Endangered Bulletin have been located. Thank you for your assistance,” the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page around noon.

Earlier, authorities said, “There is significant reason to believe that the children are in danger.”

The children — 9, 6, 4 and 1 — were believed to be with their mother.

