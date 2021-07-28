4-year-old Mensa member raises money for March of Dimes

Lawson Lundberg of West Linn is an ace with countries, states and their capitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most parents want to believe that their children are exceptional and gifted but one West Linn couple’s son has abilities that are truly out of the ordinary.

If 4-year-old Lawson Lundberg isn’t pointing out countries on a map, he’s sharing his knowledge of all their capitals, flags and currencies.

Lawson recently became a Mensa member after testing into the high IQ organization with an IQ of 151. The average adult’s IQ is 100.

Lawson was born prematurely and his parents quickly realized something was different about him, like the first time he asked about continents and countries.

“I would say over the course of maybe five hours he knew all of them,” said Lawson’s mom Sara Lundberg. “And not only that, I showed him a map and he knew the placement of all of them.”

Lawson recently learned about charity and how the March of Dimes helped his family when he was born. He wanted to give back and is now painting states by request. All the money he raises will be donated to March of Dimes. To order a painting, you can donate to Lawson’s Team on March of Dimes then contact Sara at saralundberg10@gmail.com with your painting request details.

Sara said they’ve decided to homeschool Lawson for kindergarten, saying some kids who are considered “profoundly gifted” can sometimes act up in class because they always want to know more.

“I think we’re trying to figure out every day how to give him what he needs because it’s constant — it’s like he’s always hungry for knowledge,” she said.