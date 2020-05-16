$40K of damage after travel trailer fire in Lebanon

No one was hurt in the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a dozen firefighters were called out to a fire in Lebanon Saturday morning.

A 32-foot travel trailer had caught fire around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Lebanon Fire District. When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing flames coming out from the roof. Despite the blaze, crews went inside the trailer to search for any possible occupants—they found that the entire interior was on fire.

Thirteen firefighters worked to put out the flames. Once it was extinguished, Lebanon Fire estimated there was approximately $40,000 in damage.

No one was injured from the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Lebanon Fire.