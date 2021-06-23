41 inmates get commutations for fighting 2020 wildfires

Each inmate had to meet specific criteria to be eligible for the 12-month commutation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has commuted the sentences of 41 inmates who helped fight devastating wildfires that swept through the state last year.

Brown’s office confirmed Wednesday the governor took 12 months off the inmates’ sentences “in recognition of their extraordinary efforts.”

Each inmate was screened by the Oregon Department of Corrections and had to meet a specific set of criteria to receive the commutation, including that they do not pose a risk to the community and have a housing plan upon release.

“While the Labor Day 2020 wildfires destroyed homes and forests across Oregon, many adults in custody—who qualified for participation in a fire crew due to good behavior and having received proper training—bravely fought these wildfires, alongside civilian firefighters, and helped prevent further destruction and loss of life across the state,” said Liz Merah, the press secretary for Brown’s office. “The Governor recognizes that these adults in custody served our state in a time of crisis, and she believes they should be rewarded and acknowledged for their contribution to this historic firefighting response.”