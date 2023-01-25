PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 45-year-old man was arrested near Eugene for suspected internet child sex crimes.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, they received information that approximately 30 child pornography files were uploaded to the internet from a house in Veneta, Oregon, west of Eugene.

Detectives served a search warrant on the house and LCSO said they were able to determine that Lon Curtis Coffey, a former resident of the house, had uploaded the images.

Officials also said that they learned that two years ago Coffey had attempted to groom an 11-year-old girl. Detectives said they used the girl’s Facebook account to message Coffey, who replied by saying he would like to have sex with the now 13-year-old.

Coffey said he would drive to Eugene from Albany to meet the girl and upon his arrival, detectives arrested him, authorities said.

According to LCSO, Coffey admitted to uploading the child pornography as well as saying that he had been involved in child pornography for over 10 years and had exchanged thousands of files.

LCSO asks anyone whose child may have been in contact with Coffey to contact them at 541-682-4150.