PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 4,000 Portland General Electric customers were without power Friday morning, according to the company’s website.

According to PGE, the outage started just before 6:20 a.m. and a crew was dispatched to investigate.

The cause of the outage is still unknown, but as of 7:27 a.m., the website listed the outage as fixed.

