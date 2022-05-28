PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fourth ship to be called the USS Oregon was commissioned Saturday in New London, Connecticut with Gov. Kate Brown in attendance at the US naval base.

The Virginia class submarine is 377 feet long and will carry a crew of about 140. It’s the first time in 3 years there was an in-person commissioning ceremony.

“On behalf of the great state of Oregon, allow me to say thank you for your service,” Brown said. “Thank you for defending our nation with courage, commitment and conviction. Oregonians are deeply honored that the 20th Virginia class submarine will bear the name of our state.”