The cause of death is still under investigation, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 58-year-old man who went missing in the Welches area on Sunday was found dead the following evening, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that a search and rescue team responded to an area southeast of Molalla after the man’s brother said the pair had gone to scatter ashes near a tree they had planted as children.

The brother told searchers they were looking for the tree near the North Lais Road and Dickie Prarie Road when the two were separated. The family contacted the sheriff’s office when they couldn’t find him.

The sheriff’s office says the official cause of the man’s death is still under investigation, but “it appears he may have suffered some kind of medical condition.”