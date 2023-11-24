Both games will be televised on Portland's CW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A title doubleheader in high school football is set for Friday when Central Catholic will face Tualatin for the 6A title followed by Wilsonville versus Mountain View in the 5A match.

The 6A gridiron match will kick off at 12:30 p.m. It’s a rematch of the 2021 title game, which Central Catholic won.

Mountain View is undefeated. Wilsonville’s lone loss this year is to 6A title finalist Tualatin.

Both games will be televised on Portland’s CW.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.