$5M now available for roads damaged by Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In order to help repair infrastructure damage caused by raging wildfires across the state, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has allocated $5 million in emergency funds for Oregon.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, the “quick release” emergency relief funds will be immediately available. Highways, bridges, traffic control devices, guardrails and other transportation hardware have seen severe damage as a multitude of wildfires have swept across Oregon. Furthermore, the department says over 200 miles of federal-aid highway system remains closed.
“We hope this federal support will help Oregon communities recover more quickly from the devastating wildfires,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.
All funds will go toward repair work and getting roads back up and running.
“Today’s funding represents a down payment on our federal commitment to ensuring highway infrastructure in Oregon is repaired following these devastating wildfires,” Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason said.
