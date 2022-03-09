PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 6-month-old boy was found barely alive in a motel room by a social services worker after his mother overdosed days prior, police in Springfield, Oregon said.

In a release on Wednesday, authorities said officers responded to the Quality Inn on Monday around 7 p.m. to help with the welfare check. When officers arrived at the motel room, they found the 6-month-old boy strapped to a stroller car seat and “virtually unresponsive,” according to authorities.

The boy was taken to Riverbend Hospital by medics and then transferred to Doernbecher Hospital at OHSU in Portland for “life saving treatment,” police said. The boy was reportedly suffering from severe dehydration, malnourishment and severe diaper rash.

The boy’s mother, only identified as a 28-year-old woman, was found dead in the motel room as well from an apparent overdose. Officers found a user amount of heroin in the room, according to authorities.

Police said the Department of Human Services employee saved the life of a 6-month-old boy during the after-hours welfare check.

Based on their initial investigation, authorities say the mother overdosed in the room about four days prior to the welfare check.

However, authorities say her son’s condition has improved “dramatically” and is in the process of being discharged by Doernbecher Hospital.

Springfield police are advising anyone in the Eugene-Springfield area suffering from addiction to reach out to CAHOOTS, which can also provide resources for family and friends of those who are addicted as well. The 24-hour non-emergency line is 541-726-3714.