6 Things: Drive-in, aquarium, Multnomah Falls, more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Let’s make it a great weekend. Here are 6 Things for the weekend of August 21, 2020:

Roll over to Oaks Amusement Park on Friday or Saturday night for a drive-in movie experience. Portland’s premier roller derby league — The Rose City Rollers — have transformed the face of their practice facility — The Hanger — into a 15-foot tall movie screen. And 50 cars each night will get to watch “Hidden Figures” about three African-American mathematicians at NASA who served a vital role in the early years of the United States’ space program. Watch safely from inside your car and secure your spot through their website.

Feel like a little exercise and taking in some beauty? Walk around an internationally-renowned Catholic sanctuary and 62 acres of botanical gardens. Wear your face mask and visit The Grotto’s chapel, gardens, and gift shop in NE Portland. Mass is happening on Sundays at The Chapel of Mary, but with limited capacity. We’ve all been cooped up for months. Enjoy what is described as a “place of peace and quiet reflection for all people.”

Perhaps it’s time to head West? It’s a great weekend to get a personalized tour at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport. Since there are limited tickets you’ll need to purchase your tickets in advance and tour outdoor areas only. Arrive at your designated time, and wear your face covering. The aquarium now has a 1-hour outdoor tour so your group can see five areas with interpretive experts at each exhibit to answer your questions. You’ll see turkey vultures, sea otters, seals, sea lions, seabirds, starfish, and more. There’s a map online so you can get the lay of the land.

And, Multnomah Falls is back open. Face coverings are required inside the Historic Lodge and in all outdoor areas. The Multnomah Falls Recreation Area is operating at limited capacity so those who nab parking in the I-84 parking lot are the ones allowed to visit on a first come, first served basis. The TripCheck.com website is a great resource with a real-time look at the parking lot to check capacity before you head out.

According to Travel Portland, 50 covered bridges still remain in Oregon. The timber trussing protects the historic wooden structure from the elements — and they are quite charming to travel through. Take a bike ride or scenic car trip this weekend to explore these landmarks — from the Oregon Coast to the Cascades. Study up and view maps, suggested routes, and learn each bridge’s history.

And, many of us have been spending lots of time on Zoom or Skype calls this year as we safely social distance, but still want to be social and keep up with work projects. And the Travel Oregon website has quick downloadable moving virtual Oregon landscapes sized and ready for you to set as your next background. Fool your call mates into thinking you are calling from standing in the Deschutes River, in front of Salt Creek Falls, atop the Painted Hills, and more.

OK, get out and see some sights — or just download a nature background and fake it. It’s your weekend.