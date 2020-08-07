6 Things: Drive-ins, berries, safaris, dahlias

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Let’s make it a great weekend. How about a movie under the stars?

The Northwest Film Center and Portland Art Museum are collaborating to connect audiences through a drive-in movie experience called Cinema Unbound Drive-In. Running now through September 27, visit Zidell Yards on the south waterfront in Portland to safely watch films at dusk from your car with audio through your car radio. The goal is to bring together the community, gig economy, artists, and partners. There are several films this weekend under the theme “Man Kind” including “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” and “Moonlight.” Reserve your spot through Ticket Tomato.

And, this weekend the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Clippers and 76ers from The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando. Want to be digitally in the stands so your face is broadcast on the 17-foot video boards behind the team benches? Since no crowds are allowed at the Orlando bubble due to the pandemic, be a Virtual Fan and cheer from your living room onto the large video boards on the court’s sidelines. The NBA is using Microsoft Teams’ “Together Mode” to reunite fans.

How does hanging 20-60 feet above the ground in the Columbia River Gorge sound? Maybe it’s time to challenge yourself on 23 different dangling elements in the Doug Furr Aerial Adventure Park at Skamania Lodge. Test your balance, strength, and agility while you traverse obstacles such as tight ropes, wobbly bridges, cargo nets, hanging logs, and even a suspended canoe.

Maybe an activity closer to the ground? This weekend’s going to be “berry” fun! According to Travel Portland, “As Georgia is to peaches and Florida is to citrus, Oregon is to berries.” Oregon produces more than 50 million pounds of blackberries alone each year. Whether you visit Sauvie Island and take advantage of U-pick deals at Sauvie Island Farms, Bella Organic, or Topaz Farm or opt to road trip along one of three Oregon Farm Loops near Mt. Hood Territory, visit TravelPortland.com to plan your berry picking adventures and make some sweet plans.

Zebras (File)

After picking wild berries, how about getting up-close to wildlife? Go on a Wildlife Safari in Winston. It’s a drive-through adventure in Southern Oregon that will get your family up-close to ostriches, lions, elephants, zebras, hippos, bears, and more — oh, my! — as you drive through a 4.5 mile trek to see animals from Africa, Asia, and the Americas. View more than 500 animals roaming freely with views of picturesque hills, a Garden of Eden, interpretive wetlands, a top cheetah breeding research center, and Giraffic Park. There’s 400 acres to explore safely from your car.

There are 40 acres of dahlias at Swan Islands Dahlias in Canby (Courtesy)

Still want to enjoy nature? While the 2020 Annual Dahlia Festival at Swan Islands Dahlias in Canby is cancelled, you can still visit the fields to stroll the almost 40 acres of Dahlias to enjoy the beautiful blooms. See the display garden and swing by the gift shop. Take home some flowers from the self-serve, no contact fresh flower stand. Social distance in nature, and bring your mask.

Name your adventure. What’s the plan this weekend? Stay safe while you explore.