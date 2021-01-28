6 Things: Fertile ground, live music, local shopping, more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a great weekend to support local talent, local restaurants, and local places.

Pick up fresh ingredients for a great meal on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Oregon City Winter Farmers Market. Located at the corner of Beavercreek and Kaen Roads at the Clackamas County Red Soils campus, wear your face covering and have fun planning your menu with the help of 35 to 40 vendors. Enjoy that great feeling of helping local farmers, ranchers, bakers, and artisans. Visit ORCityFarmersMarket.com for more information and to see an interactive map to of vendors on tap.

And let’s keep shopping local this weekend. A new initiative called “Here for Portland” is encouraging locals to keep it local when shopping for food, goods, and services. The group encourages the community to “shop like our shops depend on it.” Because they do. Order a great meal. Keep the money in our community and get the great stuff you need. Visit HereForPortland.com to learn more.

Get access to job opportunities, food, clothing, PPE supplies, and educational resources at the Social Service Fair. Organized by Community Services Network and The Salvation Army, the Social Service Fair takes place Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Moore Street Corps and Community Center on N. Williams in Portland. Wear your face covering and enjoy the networking.

And, maybe it’s time to relax. Calm your mind as you wind through the stone pathways at Gresham Japanese Garden. Breathe in the beautiful scenery as you walk through the 3/4 of an acre located at Gresham Main City Park. Gresham Japanese Garden has been around for four decades and is free and open to the public from sunrise to sunset. The public park was created and is maintained by volunteers. Enjoy your mini escape. Learn more at GreshamJapaneseGarden.org.

The free Fertile Ground Festival 2021 is on now through February 7. It features new “acts of creation” in the arts from Portland area creators. And due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this 12th annual festival is swapping the stage for your screen. The all digital shows will stream from the Fertile Ground Festival Facebook and YouTube pages. Presented by Portland Area Theatre Alliance, expect to see stories told in various mediums. This year’s festival features 36 new and unique works. Learn more and get the schedule at FertileGroundPDX.org.

Ah, and how about some live music this weekend? It’s been forever for many of us since enjoying a live show, well, live. Catch Lewi Longmire Saturday night at McMenamins Kennedy School’s outdoor tent complete with fire pits. He said he’ll be playing his signature roots rock and wearing a mask while socially distanced. Across town in Sherwood Ellie Hartman will be performing at 503 Uncorked under their tent.

And if a streaming show is more comfortable, catch The Christopher Brown Trio as they perform jazz streamed live from Jack London Revue in Portland; tickets are at TicketWeb.com. OK, who is playing near you?

Here’s hoping you can cook up a great meal, find moments of relaxation, shop local, and don’t forget the arts. Have a great weekend, Portlanders. Go find your fun.