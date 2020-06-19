6 Things for Father’s Day weekend 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Japanese Garden is back open, but with new safety guidelines in place. Some pathways and The Bonsai Terrace are now one-way routes and cash is no longer accepted. But, there are still benches for sitting, reflecting, and restoring your spirit. Purchase tickets online and arrive at the specified timed to help limit lines and capacity.

And, those over 21 can join the Northwest Cider Association for a hosted online event on Saturday night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. featuring cider makers and music from local musician Norman “the Boogie Cat” Sylvester. The Cider Summit celebrating Oregon Cider Week is now online and limited edition boxes of drinks to try at home are now sold out. But, you can still participate and get social with your own cider through this special “ZOOM box virtual party” and discussion with the makers.

“Hakuna Matata!” Tap into your child at heart and join Stumptown Trivia on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Saturday for trivia about “Disney Music.” Since all in-person Stumptown Triva events are still cancelled, these Facebook Live opportunities provide “a whole new world” for folks to still test their trivia knowledge. Visit the Stumptown Trivia Facebook page to “let it go, let it go” and get ready to discuss Disney tunes with trivia.

Visit the Lents International Farmers Market on Sunday in SE Portland at SE 92nd and Reedway to get ingredients for a great meal for Father’s Day. The market provides fresh, affordable produce and culturally-specific produce.

Or, how does strolling through a a botanical garden devoted to trees sound? Founded in 1928, the 190-acre Hoyt Arboretum is home to more than 2000 species of trees and shrubs from six continents and it’s located within Washington Park, close to the Oregon Zoo. With 12 miles of hiking trails atop a ridge in Portland’s West Hills, it’s a great place to learn.

And join hostess Poison Waters as she shares some of her favorite age-appropriate storybooks on the themes of acceptance, inclusion, and gender identity on Sunday at 11 a.m. as part of Portland Pride month. Drag Queen Storytime with Poison Waters will take place online with colorfully illustrated children’s books and sing-alongs.

Have a great weekend, Portlanders.