6 Things: Maze, Pride, paint, spooky stuff, hit songs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for fun this weekend? Here are 6 things you could do:

Get lost this weekend at the 7-acre Corn Maze at Bella Organic on Sauvie Island. It’s dedicated to frontline workers and features twists and turns like we’re used to in 2020. It’ll probably take you an hour to figure out how to get out. And, if you travel through the maze at nighttime, things get spooky when “terrifying creatures stalk you,” as the website describes. The theme for the nighttime Haunted Maze? “Stranger Things.” Read all the Covid safety protocols before you head out.

More fun things to do out on the town? Pride Northwest announced that it will participate in Pride Stride along with other pride organizations around the country — and you’re welcome to join in, too. Run, walk, jog, roll, or dance for the virtual 5K and 10K events happening all month. The event is a tie-in with National Coming Out Day on Sunday. A portion of your registration fee will support Pride Northwest and its mission to create safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ communities in the Portland area. Visit PrideStride.org to register and receive your race bib and swag bag.

Support local artists in this difficult year. Portland Open Studios invites you to watch artists create art live on Instagram — #InviteArtIn. You’ll be introduced to 90 professional working artists in greater Portland. Watch them work and ask questions. Visit open studios from the comfort of your home and shop studio sales. Visit PortlandOpenStudios.com for the schedule and how to watch.

Inside the Fear PDX Haunted House (Courtesy)

And, after hauntingly beautiful new art, it’s time to get in the Halloween spirit. The Fear PDX Haunted House in NE Portland is using COVID safety protocols to give you and your friends a personalized haunting experience. To avoid lines outside, a new timed ticketing system will allow guests to enter at their specified reservation time. Choose your attraction to visit. General Admission gets you into Dark Carnival, The Creatures, The Doll Factory, and The Mansion, and you can add on Nightmares Extreme Haunt if you’re into nightmares. Wear your face mask and try to contain your screams.

Weather permitting, get ready for the Elevate Unity Benefit featuring Hit Machine on Saturday at Botanist in the Pearl District. The series’ focus is to address the need to support our local venues, staff, musicians, bartenders, and restaurant workers from the effects of their industries’ shut down. And the energy from Hit Machine playing all those radio hits just might help. With synchronized dance moves, a 7-piece band, and contagious energy, wear your mask and have some fun. Ticket Tomato has your tickets.

Still have some pep in your step? See you at the farm! Visit Frog Pond Farm in Wilsonville and walk the “Spooky Farm” — a 1/4 mile walk through the forest and farm trails with unexpected twists and turns. Wear good shoes and your mask. Bring the younger kids during daylight hours and the brave folks can come after dark. See the animals and Halloween-themed displays. Get tickets through the Frog Pond Farm Facebook page.

Here’s wishing you a great weekend. Try something festive. It’s fall. Go find your fun.