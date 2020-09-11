6 Things: Spruce, yoga, Catio, comedy, safari, sunflower

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we head into this weekend, let’s take a moment and give thanks to all the hardworking firefighters working to protect our communities, homes, and residents. Thank you for all you are doing. And if you venture out this weekend there are plenty of things to do but please keep in mind that any of these events can be cancelled or postponed due to the changing weather conditions.

This weekend promises high-flying memories at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. You’ll see an F-15A aircraft from 1973 on display which is the exact plane that was on alert and launched after the second airplane hit the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Portland has three F-15C aircraft loaded with live missiles and ready to take the runway within 5 minutes at anytime. The museum also features designs from Orville and Wilbur Wright, a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird that can fly 2,000 miles per hour, and the original Spruce Goose.

How about some yoga outside this weekend? Fuel Yoga is taking their workouts outside to the rooftop of the Auditorium Garage in SW Portland. You’ll have an entire parking space of workout space, socially distanced from others. Take a class and focus on your cardio, strength, form, and endurance. Register at Fuel-PDX.com/Events.

Looking for something a little less intense? Wander through two acres of sunflowers at Plumper Pumpkin Patch off NW Cornelius Pass Road. That’s right, this weekend is the second annual Sunflower Festival. Take photos of more than 15 varieties of flowers, marvel at their height, and visit the farm animals. The pathway through the fields of flowers is 6-feet wide. Presale tickets are $12 and you can choose your arrival time and get to take home a sunflower. Take advantage of these great end-of-summer photo ops.

Looking for a laugh? Who isn’t? Helium Comedy Club welcomes Andrew Sleighter Friday night for Lot Laughs — an outdoor comedy show in their parking lot in SE Portland. Bring your own chair and laugh with friends in the open air while social distancing. And you know Sleighter from “Last Comic Standing.” He’s also written and performed sketch comedy for Comedy Central and blogged for the “Sports Show with Norm Macdonald” on Comedy Central. He made his late-night stand-up debut on “Conan” and just moved to Portland. Let’s make him feel welcome. Nab your spot.

It’s time for a Safari Farm Tour! Visit Frog Pond Farm in Wilsonville on Saturday or Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and drive around the farm to visit animals in their pastures and pens. For safety, you’ll remain in your car the whole time and enjoy seeing the llamas, camels, emu, cattle, mini donkeys, goats, sheep, and so much more. Pay $20 at arrival and visit TheFrogPondFarm.com to plan your safari. According to their Facebook site, Frog Pond Farm is also serving as an intake sight for displaced animals in the region without anywhere to go due to the wildfires until they reach capacity.

And the patio has gone to the cats! Many popular around town home tours are canceled this year, but what about the home tours for cats? The 8th Annual Catio Tour is on Saturday and will showcase 11 outdoor cat enclosures in the Portland area. This year it’s virtual so you can watch over ZOOM. Check out the designs, ask questions, learn about materials used, get ideas to build your own catio for your cat, and find local contractors. The website will allow you to see designs from previous years, and choose your Saturday viewing experience and price tier. Funds from the Catio Tour support the Portland Audubon and Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon’s “Cats Safe at Home” campaign which aims to reduce free-roaming cats in Portland.

But you can roam around the Portland area. Take a moment this weekend to stop and reflect about Sept. 11th and those Americans we miss.

If you get out in the community this weekend, please be safe. Weather conditions continue to change. Go find your fun.