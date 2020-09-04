6 Things to do Labor Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Labor Day weekend! Is this the weekend you go roller skating outside? Yes, typically this time of year Oaks Amusement Park is filled with families enjoying the outdoor attractions. But, for safety, the go-karts, roller coaster, rides, and indoor skating pavilion remain closed. But, the Rose City Rollers invite you back to skate outside on the sprawling 43-acre Oaks Park property, socially distanced and in the open air. Rent skates, helmets, and pads — or bring your own. There’s many skate times available each day.

And since it feels so great to be outside, how about you also go for a bridge walk with PDX Bridge Tours, also? Enjoy a morning walking tour in Portland on Saturday from 9 until noon. You’ll stroll along the waterfront, cross several bridges, and take some time at the Morrison Bridge to meet the bridge operator, see the view from the control tower, and maybe even head downstairs to stand beside a 36-foot tall gear and massive counterweight. The tour begins and ends in Old Town/Chinatown and reservations are required.

Feeling artistic? Perfect. The Portland paint studio Bottle & Bottega is offering an outdoor painting class at Hawk Lake Venue in Carlton from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Plus, Chris James Cellars is on-hand for wine tasting while you paint. Learn new techniques step-by-step. They bring all the supplies, you bring your artistic vision. The ticket price includes tasting a flight of wine. Save your canvas now.

And since it’s a long Labor Day weekend — and you’ve already painted — how about a road trip to the Painted Hills? Visit the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument where one park has three units of attractions to explore. See millions of years of history and climate change revealed in the layers — distinguished by different colors — at the Painted Hills. The Clarno Unit’s towering cliffs and the Sheep Rock Unit’s eroded claystone and fossils on display round out a weekend of learning-on-the-go. Both the Travel Oregon and National Park Service websites have some great ideas for road trips to the area.

The Art in the Pearl Virtual Online Version of its popular festival is on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their North Park Blocks show is cancelled this year but you can still support the festival and its artists online. On normal years more than 100 artists show and sell their glass work, photography, furniture designs, metals works, paintings and jewelry. This year marks the 24th annual festival and it’ll be online so you can attend from home.

Speaking of fun things to do at home, the city of Milwaukie is inviting its residents to participate in Porchfest on Friday night from 7 to 8 p.m. and create music and theatrical performances safely on their porches, driveways, and stoops. Visit MilwaukiePorchFest.com to view the map of participating houses so you can walk or bike around the neighborhood and get a show. Sign up or just cheer on the performers. The Milwaukie Arts Committee is trying to make some positives out of the pandemic.

Go find your fun this Labor Day weekend.