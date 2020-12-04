6 Things to kick off the 2020 holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s beginning to look — and feel — like the holidays. And, while this year is different, there are still events around town that will get us in the spirit while keeping us safe.

Riverside Performing Arts and NW Performing Arts Alliance are bringing you “A Tale of the Nutcracker” streaming online on Saturday. The two-act performance filmed at Riverside in Vancouver is a fresh spin on the winter classic and features local dancers of all ages. From the comfort of your couch, enjoy traditional ballet but also jazz, tap, and acro dance. Directed by Josh Murry-Hawkins, this timeless rendition is set in the 1950s and was filmed and edited by Bobby P Media with Covid protocols in place. Watch all the magic at NorthwestPAA.org/Performances.

Grab the family and head over to Portland International Raceway to experience Winter Wonderland from the comfort and safety of your car. When the sun goes down, the lights come on. In its 28th year, it’s the largest light show West of the Mississippi. You’ll see more than 250 colorful light set displays, animated scenes, and drive-through tunnels. All proceeds benefit the Sunshine Division which has been feeding 10 times as many families since April, compared to last year. Visit WinterWonderlandPortland.com for online ticket info.

The Christmas Ships will be parading for 15 nights this holiday season, starting this weekend. Figure out which river and night works best and, as you drive around town or find a nice spot to park, watch the illuminated boats float by. Each year locals decorate their boats with holiday lights and float along the Columbia and Willamette rivers on different nights to spread some joy from the water.

It’s a great weekend to hit the slopes. Ski and snowboard season is here. Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline are beckoning you to come play. Be sure to read up on COVID procedures before heading up to Mt. Hood so you bring the right gear and wait in the right places. And enjoy the high-speed Pucci chairlift at Timberline and bring your inner tube. Mt. Hood Ski Bowl’s tubing hill is also open. Mt. Bachelor opens on Monday to passholders to continue the fun.

The Clackamas County Fairgrounds in Canby are excited to bring you the first Clackamas County Winter Fair. The lighted festival features a quarter-mile drive-thru experience of the sights and sounds of Christmas. Come see the thousands of lights and the beautiful 100-foot light tunnel. Santa will be at the Winter Fair on select days where children will be able to wave at Santa and place their letter in his special mailbox! Visit CCWinterFair.com for all the info.

Watch the “Cinnamon Bear Holiday Show” while safely distanced inside your car at Oaks Park’s drive-in theater with sound from your car radio. Oaks Park and Portland Spirit teamed up to bring this live musical to life. There’s several shows this weekend. The fun surrounding The Cinnamon Bear is a beloved holiday tradition in the Northwest for more than 80 years. Help Cinnamon Bear, the Big Red Elf, and Santa save the spirit of Christmas. You may even see Chipper the Squirrel. Visit OaksPark.com for showtimes and to reserve your parking spot.

The holidays are in full swing. Even Mill Ends Park — the world’s smallest park — is in the festive spirit.

Enjoy yourselves and stay safe. Go find your fun!